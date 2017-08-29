Liverpool Officially Confirm Agreement to Sign Naby Keita in Summer 2018

Liverpool have officially announced a deal to sign Naby Keita from German outfit RB Leipzig, with the player set to join the club in summer 2018.

News broke on Monday that Liverpool had finally reached an agreement for their long-term summer target, and Keita is believed to have undergone a medical with the Reds on Monday afternoon. Liverpool are reported to have agreed to pay a premium for the player to lock the deal in until next summer, and they will additionally pay the player's £48m release clause.

Keita told the club's official site on the move: “I am delighted that an agreement has been reached which will allow me to join Liverpool Football Club next summer, when I will become part of a project that excites me greatly.

“My commitment to RBL remains absolute for the remainder of my time at the club. I have given my all every time I have worn the shirt – that will be the case until the final whistle, in my final appearance.

“Having my future resolved means I can now focus on helping RBL achieve great things this season. Until I join my new club, next summer, I will remain an interested supporter from a distance.”