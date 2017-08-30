Swansea City striker Fernando Llorente could be reunited with Antonio Conte as Chelsea look to sign the Spaniard before the summer transfer window shuts. Conte managed Llorente whilst he was at Juventus and the Blues manager is keen to work with him again.

According to journalist Matt Law, a deal for Llorente to join Chelsea could be agreed following positive talks between the two Premier League clubs.

Llorente has been on Chelsea's radar a while now, Antonio Conte failed in an attempt to sign him in the 2017 January transfer window. Swansea City are reported to have secured a deal in principle to sign Wilfred Bony from Manchester City as a replacement if they can agree a deal with Chelsea for the sale of Llorente.

Swansea sold Bony to Manchester City for £25m in the January of 2015. However, the Ivorian failed to make an impact in Manchester and following a disappointing loan-spell at Stoke City last season, Swansea are aiming to re-sign Bony for around half the price they sold him for.

A deal for Llorente to join Chelsea from Swansea could be agreed today after talks late last night #cfc — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) August 30, 2017

Chelsea have identified the centre-forward role as a position that needs strengthening in their squad with just Alvaro Morata and Michy Batshuayi currently battling it out for a starting role upfront.

Chelsea will also be hoping to reach an agreement for the sale of Spain international striker Diego Costa. Although the move for Llorente does not depend on if the Blues can secure the departure of Costa, Chelsea will be keen to sign Llorente and sell Costa before deadline day ends.