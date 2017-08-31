Soccer

Fulham Set to Sign Underused Zenit Winger on a Bargain Free Transfer According to French Reports

41 minutes ago

Fulham are set to sign Yohan Mollo on a free transfer after he terminated his contract with Russian side Zenit St. Petersburg.

L'Equipe say he will commit to a one-year deal with the Cottagers, with the option of an additional year to be triggered in the summer of 2018.

Image by Sal Sayles

The 28-year-old striker will supposedly undergo a medical at some point in the afternoon and should be officially confirmed by the club in due course, barring any unexpected hiccups.

Nantes, managed by former Premier League winner Claudio Ranieri of course, were also rumoured to be interested in signing Mollo, but it looks as though the London club are his likeliest destination.

The Frenchman, who can also play on either wing, only featured in a handful of games for Zenit after he moved there in January from Krylia Sovetov - he was then demoted to the club's second team after showing his middle finger to fans as he was substituted in a game.

He made a name for himself whilst playing in France, most notably for Saint-Etienne between 2013-2016.

Fulham have made a relatively slow start to the new Championship season, having drawn three of their opening matches and winning just one.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters