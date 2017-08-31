Fulham Set to Sign Underused Zenit Winger on a Bargain Free Transfer According to French Reports

Fulham are set to sign Yohan Mollo on a free transfer after he terminated his contract with Russian side Zenit St. Petersburg.

L'Equipe say he will commit to a one-year deal with the Cottagers, with the option of an additional year to be triggered in the summer of 2018.

Image by Sal Sayles

The 28-year-old striker will supposedly undergo a medical at some point in the afternoon and should be officially confirmed by the club in due course, barring any unexpected hiccups.

Nantes, managed by former Premier League winner Claudio Ranieri of course, were also rumoured to be interested in signing Mollo, but it looks as though the London club are his likeliest destination.

Zenit and Yohan Mollo have reached an agreement to cancel his contract by mutual consent. All the best Yohan! #TransferNews pic.twitter.com/2pIl4J2p7h — FC Zenit in English (@fczenit_en) August 30, 2017

The Frenchman, who can also play on either wing, only featured in a handful of games for Zenit after he moved there in January from Krylia Sovetov - he was then demoted to the club's second team after showing his middle finger to fans as he was substituted in a game.

He made a name for himself whilst playing in France, most notably for Saint-Etienne between 2013-2016.

Fulham have made a relatively slow start to the new Championship season, having drawn three of their opening matches and winning just one.