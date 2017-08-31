Watford have completed the signing of Udinese goalkeeper Orestis Karnezis on a season-long loan deal.

The Club confirmed the news on their website on Thursday afternoon, meaning the 32-year-old will join up with the Hornets squad after the international break as he is in action for Greece.

Karnezis has been brought in to provide Heurelho Gomes and Daniel Bachmann with competition for the number one shirt as Marco Silva is looking to add more depth to his side, who have started of the season impressively and are currently unbeaten.

The Greek joined Udinese from Granda in 2014 and has featured 110 times for the Serie A club, as well as being capped 42 times for his national team.

✍️ | #watfordfc is delighted to announce the signing of goalkeeper Orestis Karnezis on a season-long loan.



➡️ https://t.co/dId32744GM pic.twitter.com/5dxrC1PCZV — Watford FC (@WatfordFC) August 31, 2017

He has played in Europe for Panathinaikos where he won the Best Goalkeeper Award in 2012 and had been linked with a move to Newcastle, but Watford have beaten the Magpies to the experienced stopper.

His move means that Costel Pantilimon is now free to leave Vicarage Road and the Romanian has been linked with a move to West Brom as Tony Pulis is looking to provide Ben Foster with competition.

Karnezis is the Hornets 11th summer signing and may well add one more before the 11pm deadline, after being linked with Udinese striker Molla Wague.