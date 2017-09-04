Soccer

How To Watch England vs. Slovakia Online: Live Stream, TV Channel, Broadcast Info

2:00
Chris Chavez
2 hours ago

England faces Slovakia in a World Cup qualifier on Monday at Wembley Stadium.

England is coming off a 4–0 victory over Malta in the first round of the World Cup qualifiers. A victory against Slovakia would move them much closer to securing a spot and place them at five points clear atop Group F.

Slovakia defeated Slovenia 1–0 in Friday's first round match. An own goal by Slovenia's Miha Mevlja was the difference maker in the victory. They currently trail England by two points. 

How to watch the game

Game time: 2:45 p.m.

TV channel: FOX Sports 1

Online Stream: You can watch the game online using FOX Sports Go.

