Soccer

Luka Modric Complai That FIFA 'Don't Care About Players' After Croatia vs Kosovo Reschedule

an hour ago

Luka Modric has blasted FIFA officials for their handling of the rescheduled match between rivals Croatia and Kosovo stating that the organisation has shown that "they don't care about players". 

The match had to be abandoned on Saturday after just 22 minutes of play due to a downpour at the Maksimir Stadium which rendered the pitch unplayable. 

The teams reconvened a day later to finish the match with Croatia narrowly coming away with the win after they bombarded the Kosovo goal with chances, but it took until the 74th minute for Domagoj Vida to head home a Modric cross for the win. 

STR/GettyImages

While the win puts them two points clear of Ukraine at the top of Group I, Four Four Two report the Real Madrid star's fiery account of how the events unfolded. 


He said: "Last night we got information the match will not be played. Of course, you go to bed a little later and then in the morning they woke us all up like they would in the army! Of course, we didn't have good preparation for the match.

FBL-WC-2018-QUALIFIER-CRO-KOS

"FIFA showed they don't care about the players, the only thing that mattered to them was the match to be played.

"On Saturday, I didn't want to play further and the referee told me he was against it from the beginning. During those 20 minutes, there were more situations for funniest home video than serious football!"

FRANCISCO LEONG/GettyImages

The Croatian players will now have just one rest day before they face off against Turkey on Tuesday and Modric added that this fixture should have been moved. 

He said: "On Saturday, it was hard to play at that pitch but no one seemed to care. If they did care, they would have postponed the Turkey - Croatia game to Wednesday."

The two sides will meet at the New Eskişehir Stadium where Croatia will look to cement their place at the top. 


