Soccer

Arsenal Chief Ivan Gazidis Appointed to UEFA Executive Committee

an hour ago

Arsenal CEO Ivan Gazidis has been appointed to UEFA's executive committee as one of two representatives from the European Club Association (ECA), as reported on their website.

The Arsenal chief, who will join new ECA chairman Andrea Agnelli, has become the second representative from English football, along with Manchester United board member and former CEO David Gill.

Agnelli, the Juventus president, has come in as a replacement for Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and is only the second ever leader of the ECA. 

Paul Gilham/GettyImages

The ECA is the organisation which succeeds the G14 group of Europe's biggest clubs and now represents 220 clubs from 53 countries.

"My predecessor, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, has set a great example and has set the bar of achievements at a very high level," Agnelli said in an ECA statement.

"I am looking forward, together with the executive board and the administration, to build on his significant results as we manage ECA in the coming years.

FABRICE COFFRINI/GettyImages

"It is a huge honour and a great responsibility the European clubs have entrusted me with. I am looking forward to working closely with all stakeholders within the game in order to protect, promote and develop club football at all levels across Europe."

The ECA have also selected 11 board members and named four representatives to UEFA's professional football strategy council.

Barcelona's Josep Maria Bartomeu, United's Ed Woodward, PSG's Nasser Al-Khelaifi and Celtic's Peter Lawwell make up the four representatives.

