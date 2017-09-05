Mino Raiola Told to 'Get a Grip' After Exit Statement Regarding Napoli Boss Maurizio Sarri

Alessandro Pellegrini, agent of Napoli manager Maurizio Sarri, has told Mino Raiola to 'get a grip' following the super agent suggesting that this season could be Sarri's last as coach of the Naples side, as reported by ESPN.

Raiola, who serves as representative for some of the biggest names in football, including Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku, was merely stating what he hopes to see and not what he believes will be, but it has gone a long way in angering people close to Napoli.

JOSEP LAGO/GettyImages

"Many of Europe's top clubs have enquired about him," he claimed. "This will be the final year with [president Aurelio] De Laurentiis."

Sarri's agent would have to be at the forefront of any move, and he does not agree with Raiola's assertions.

"First the threats, then he claims that he lets somebody suggest which formation to play, and now he dreams of seeing him far away from Napoli," the agent wrote on Twitter "He needs to get a grip."

Prima lo minaccia..poi gli dice che si fa suggerire la formazione adesso lo sogna lontano da Napoli...fai pace con il cervello... pic.twitter.com/tzk7wWzUq3 — AlessandroPellegrini (@pelle1966) September 4, 2017

Sarri joined Napoli two years ago after taking Empoli from the verge of relegation in Italy's third tier to promotion to Serie A, where he managed to keep them up in the 2014/15 season.

He has since made himself a popular figure among the club's fans, who appreciate his attacking style of football. And Raiola, despite publicly doubting him at the start of his Napoli career, has been full of praise for the Italian side.