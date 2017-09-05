VIDEO: Christian Eriksen Scores Incredible Free-Kick for Denmark in 4-1 Armenia Victory

It's been a while since Christian Eriksen netted a free-kick for Tottenham.

The Denmark international came to the club in 2013 and had a reputation for being a set piece specialist, and reaffirmed that reputation with a number of top strikes throughout his first few years at White Hart Lane.

However, during the last few seasons with Spurs the 25-year-old's ability to net from dead ball situations has waned, so much to the point that Tottenham supporters no longer feel any kind of buzz when Eriksen approaches a free-kick.

Christian Eriksen is back scoring free kicks with this beauty for Denmark.🔥 #COYS pic.twitter.com/ldCrbN28kC — Spurs News Today (@TodaySpurs) September 4, 2017

All that may be about to change, however, after the former Ajax midfielder scored a terrific goal during Denmark's 4-1 World Cup qualifying victory over Armenia.

Eriksen struck the free-kick from about 35 yards and Armenia's goalkeeper Grigor Meliksetyan could only dive in desperation as the ball sailed past him and into the net.

The playmaker has started the season in good form, picking up two assists in his opening three Premier League games, and will be hoping to get on the scoresheet when Spurs visit Everton on Saturday.