VIDEO: Dele Alli in Hot Water After Appearing to Give Referee the Middle Finger During England Win

Dele Alli has landed himself in trouble after raising a middle finger during England's 2-1 World Cup qualifying win over Slovakia on Monday night.

The gesture came after the Three Lions had completed their turnaround from a goal behind, the Tottenham midfielder aiming the gesture across the field - with some suggesting that referee Clément Turpin was the target of his ire.

It came after a strong challenge on Alli from Martin Skrtel which did not draw a foul, but Alli and manager Gareth Southgate insisted after the match that the 21-year-old was actually gesturing to former Spurs teammate Kyle Walker.

Dele Alli: Middle finger salute was a 'joke with good friend Kyle Walker' pic.twitter.com/Qc7o7tQCkr — The Football World (@TheFutballWorld) September 4, 2017

Speaking after the match, Southgate said: "I've not seen it but I've been made aware of it. Kyle and Dele were mucking about, and Dele's made a gesture towards Kyle. I don't know what the angle of the pitch is. The pair of them have a strange way of communicating, but that's what they've said when it's been raised."

Alli repeated the defence on Twitter later on Monday night, saying: "Just to clarify, the gesture tonight was a joke between me and my good friend Kyle Walker! Apologies for any offence caused! Great win 2nite".

Just to clarify, the gesture tonight was a joke between me and my good friend Kyle Walker! Apologies for any offence caused! Great win 2nite — Dele (@dele_official) September 4, 2017

If the incident is not mentioned in the referee's official match report, Alli could be punished retrospectively with anything up to a three-game ban if his actions are deemed to constitute misconduct.