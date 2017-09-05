Soccer

VIDEO: Dele Alli in Hot Water After Appearing to Give Referee the Middle Finger During England Win

2 hours ago

Dele Alli has landed himself in trouble after raising a middle finger during England's 2-1 World Cup qualifying win over Slovakia on Monday night.

The gesture came after the Three Lions had completed their turnaround from a goal behind, the Tottenham midfielder aiming the gesture across the field - with some suggesting that referee Clément Turpin was the target of his ire. 

It came after a strong challenge on Alli from Martin Skrtel which did not draw a foul, but Alli and manager Gareth Southgate insisted after the match that the 21-year-old was actually gesturing to former Spurs teammate Kyle Walker.

Speaking after the match, Southgate said: "I've not seen it but I've been made aware of it. Kyle and Dele were mucking about, and Dele's made a gesture towards Kyle. I don't know what the angle of the pitch is. The pair of them have a strange way of communicating, but that's what they've said when it's been raised."

Alli repeated the defence on Twitter later on Monday night, saying: "Just to clarify, the gesture tonight was a joke between me and my good friend Kyle Walker! Apologies for any offence caused! Great win 2nite".

If the incident is not mentioned in the referee's official match report, Alli could be punished retrospectively with anything up to a three-game ban if his actions are deemed to constitute misconduct. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters