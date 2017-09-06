Tottenham Expect Crocked Star to Return by End of Year Following Long-Term Absence

Tottenham expect long-term absentee Erik Lamela to be available for selection by the end of the year, the Evening Standard have reported.

The 25-year-old has not featured for the club in 11 months following injuries sustained to both hips.

Lamela had surgery on his left hip in April, and then on the other hip just a month later.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

The Argentina international has since been working on his rehabilitation as he looks to make a long awaited return to Mauricio Pochettino's side.

Lamela has been based in Rome and at Spurs' training base as he attempts to make a full recovery from his long-term injury.

His future at the club remains uncertain, however, particularly after he was left out of the Champions League squad this week.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Lamela will not be back in time to play in the group stages, so it is perhaps not overly surprising that he was not included.





Clubs can make up to three changes to their squads by the start of February ready for the knockout stages.

Tottenham are reportedly confident will have returned to full fitness by that time, but it remains to be seen how much of a role he will play in Pochettino's plans going forward.

Lamela, who joined Spurs from Roma for a then club-record £25.7million in 2013, wrote on his Instagram account in June: “I keep working every day to play again as soon as possible.”