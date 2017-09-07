Chelsea outcast Diego Costa is reportedly set to undergo a medical with Turkish giants Fenerbahce on Thursday before sealing his move away from Stamford Bridge.

The striker was told by Blues boss Antonio Conte that he was surplus to requirements at the club earlier in the summer, where he has since gone off the grid in his native Brazil.

With the Turkish transfer window open until Friday, Costa still has a chance of leaving Chelsea this summer and Turkish outlet Hurriyet have suggested that the 28-year-old will arrive in Istanbul late on Thursday ahead of the potential move to Fenerbahce.

It is understood that the striker will undergo his medical and then put pen to paper on a deal which will see him complete a loan move to the Super Lig side - barring he successfully completes the medical examinations.

Although the move would see Costa out of the Chelsea dressing room this season, Hurriyet have reported that the Blues would still need to contribute 75% of his salary.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Costa's desire was to re-join Atletico Madrid, but with the Spanish side banned from making any signings until January due to a transfer ban a move was always going to prove difficult to get over the line.

With the writing firmly on the wall that his future is anywhere but Chelsea - after being omitted from the Blues Champions League squad - Costa's last hope is seemingly a move to Turkey.

The Brazilian-born forward has scored 52 goals in 89 appearances for Chelsea since joining the club in 2014.