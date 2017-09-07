Everton Boss Koeman Comments on Rooney Drink Driving Charge & Failed Barkley Chelsea Move

Ronald Koeman has expressed his extreme 'disappointment' in Wayne Rooney over the striker's latest drink driving charge.

The Everton manager read a brief statement, during his pre-match Tottenham press conference (via the Liverpool Echo), about last Friday's incident that saw the 31-year-old arrested near Cheshire for being three times over the drink driving limit.

Koeman declined to take any further questions on the ongoing issue due to legal reasons, but did reveal that he had spoken to Rooney at length over his behaviour before revealing that the forward would play against Spurs on Saturday.

ANTHONY DEVLIN/GettyImages

He said: "I'm very disappointed by the situation. We have spoken last Tuesday.

"In line with any disciplinary matter this will be dealt with internally by the club at the appropriate time. He will play this Saturday."

Blues boss Koeman also provided an update on the Ross Barkley saga that saw the contract rebel reject a transfer to Chelsea at the 11th hour.

JUSTIN TALLIS/GettyImages

Reports last Thursday had suggested that Barkley was in the capital undergoing a medical ahead of a £35m switch to Stamford Bridge, but that he pulled out at the last moment.

Contradictory claims in the days that followed saw Everton majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri state that Barkley had indeed been at the club's Cobham training base, while Barkley and his advisers explained that he had not travelled down south to undergo medical tests ahead of a proposed move.

Koeman confirmed that the 23-year-old had revealed to him why he chose not to join the reigning Premier League champions, but refused to divulge what was said.

Contrary to a number of reports in the press, I did not undertake a medical with any club at any point. — Ross Barkley (@RBarkley20) September 2, 2017

He continued: "It was a strange situation. Barkley came to me on Tuesday & explained why he turned down Chelsea. That's private talks.

"Ross was open to a move and there was an agreement between Chelsea and Everton. Hie Everton career is not over though as he has a contract until the end of the season."

Koeman, who stated that transfer deadline day signing Nikola Vlasic would be part of his squad for Saturday's home encounter with Spurs, also revealed his feelings on missing out on a striker.

Koeman says Niasse is back in first team, and gives another option. Sometimes in life you need to give opportunities. #EFC — Neil Jones (@neiljonesecho) September 7, 2017

The Dutchman had called on his club's board to deliver the goalscorer required to replace Romelu Lukaku but, after the Toffees failed to land any of their targets, Koeman admitted it had been a blow to him.

He added: "Overall I'm happy (with our signings). We did not get 100% of the business we wanted though. A striker was our priority. I thought we'd get option one or two in.

"It's difficult when you go down to option 5 or option 6, and there were not the players available that could improve the team."