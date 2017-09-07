Soccer

Agent Jorge Mendes Part of Team to Testify in Cristiano Ronaldo's Tax Evasion Case

1:51 | Planet Futbol
Here's why Cristiano Ronaldo won't end his career in Spain
an hour ago

World renowned football agent Jorge Mendes is set to testify alongside two other advisers in Cristiano Ronaldo's ongoing tax evasion court case.

The Real Madrid player is currently battling against accusations that he has failed to fork over around £13m in tax to the Spanish authorities and, according to Marca, has called on Mendes and two others to stand before the courts and talk up his good character.

Mendes, along with Luis Correia and Carlos Osorio, have been referred to by Ronaldo as his "closest team" whom he pays vast sums of cash to in order to prevent "this sort of nonsense" from occurring.

Correira is reportedly responsible for Ronaldo's image rights deals that allow the forward to earn extra money from sponsorship deals and the like, while Osorio is the lawyer of Mendes' 'Gestifute' agency and is tasked with running the rule over every conceivable law to make sure they are not being broken.

The judge in charge of the case, Monica Gomez Ferrer, wants to check that the trio's responsibility and participation in any tax avoidance on Ronaldo's part.

Mendes, Osorio and Correira will testify when the case is reconvened on Thursday 19th October in the Madrid suburb of Pozuelo de Alarcón.

Ronaldo vociferously denied the charges put towards him when he appeared in court for his preliminary hearing on 31st July.

The ex-Manchester United and Sporting star is alleged to have only declare around £10.5m, relating to his Spanish income, between 2011 and 2014, when the prosecution claims he made in excess of £39m during those three years.

Further accusations levelled at the Portugal captain also claim that he "voluntarily" refused to include around £26m in income linked to image rights he will receive between 2015 and 2020 - more charges that Ronaldo steadfastly denies.

This is not the first time that Mendes has been embroiled in supposed tax evasion, with the agent also implicated in other Spanish tax authority queries relating to clients such as United boss Jose Mourinho, Monaco star Radamel Falcao and Paris Saint-Germain winger Angel Di Maria.

