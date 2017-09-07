Man City Stalwart Is a Doubt for Crucial Clash With Liverpool on Saturday

Manchester City stalwart Vincent Kompany is a doubt for the Citizen's Premier League clash against Liverpool on Saturday lunchtime after the Belgian missed training on Wednesday, according to Inside Football.





The 31-year-old defender has previously struggled with calf problems over the course of the last two years, featuring for the them in just eleven Premier League fixtures last campaign, although he has played in City's first three games of the season.

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

The Belgian international missed training with his teammates, according to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws, and the club are concerned that their talisman has not sufficiently recovered to be put in contention to face the Reds.

The medical team at the club are assessing the severity of the injury, which is not believed to be serious, and are naturally cautious given his problematic injury record in recent seasons. If Kompany is unable to feature then John Stones will replace the Belgian skipper.

Manager Pep Guardiola will not doubt be hopeful that Kompany is passed fit enough to take part given his commanding leadership skills, particularly given that Liverpool possess one of the most potent attack forces in the league - featuring Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah.