Real Madrid Star Cristiano Ronaldo Predicts Lionel Messi Will Suffer With Barcelona This Season

Real Madrid talisman Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly confident that he has an edge in the pursuit of individual honours over Lionel Messi this season as his side have a clear advantage over arch-rivals Barcelona - who are seemingly set for a tough year.

Zinedine Zidane's side secured a La Liga and Champions League double last term and Ronaldo is said to be of the belief that another triumphant season awaits for Real Madrid, whilst Messi is set for anguish on both domestic and international fronts.

JOSEP LAGO/GettyImages

According to Spanish outlet Don Balon, Ronaldo is optimistic that his success for Real Madrid will alleviate the pressure he feels on the international stage as he views the World Cup as a game changer for individual honours, which poses as an issue for Messi.

The Barcelona ace has seen Argentina struggle in the World Cup qualifiers, as they currently sit fifth in the South American standings with two games remaining.

The top four qualify automatically, whilst the fifth-placed side will face a two-leg play-off against New Zealand - which isn't necessarily a straight forward game.

With Ronaldo said to be expecting Barcelona to languish behind his side, the 32-year-old striker expects Messi will need to shine consistently for Argentina if he has any chance of competing for individual honours alongside him.

As Portugal are continuing their rich vein of form following the Euro 2016 triumph, Ronaldo seemingly has an edge on his rival at this stage of the season, but as we know football can change in a flash and Messi is no ordinary footballer.