Soccer

Spurs Starlet Walker-Peters on Standby as Pochettino Faces Injury Crisis Ahead of Everton Clash

40 minutes ago

Mauricio Pochettino may have to place his faith in Kyle Walker-Peters again as the Spurs boss faces an injury crisis at right-back ahead of Saturday's clash with Everton.

The Argentine will not risk deadline day signing Serge Aurier, according to the London Evening Standard, as the 24-year-old recovers from a gruelling World Cup qualifying double-header against Gabon from the recent international break.

With other right full-back Kieran Trippier still feeling the effects of an ankle problem he sustained in Tottenham's 1-1 draw with Burnley almost two weeks ago, Pochettino could have to call upon the 20-year-old to fill on the right hand side of his defence in the pair's absence.

Walker-Peters starred on his senior bow for the north London outfit on the opening day of the season, with a 2-0 victory secured away at Newcastle United.

The Tottenham youth product, who has been an unused substitute in his club's two other Premier League outings this term, has impressed in 48 Under-23 games for Spurs and was called up to the senior squad throughout the pre-season campaign as a result.

Aurier, who joined the Lilywhites for a fee worth around £23m last Thursday, is seen as a replacement for the departed kyle Walker, who left White Hart Lane for Manchester City in a £50m deal.

The Ivory Coast international is yet to train with his new team mates following his exertions in his homeland, and is not likely to join up with them until Friday after he only took part in some light training sessions at the club's training base on Thursday.

Trippier, meanwhile, initially picked up his ankle injury during pre-season - a factor that saw him miss the opening day win over the Magpies.

He has since started both of Tottenham's last two games, but suffered a recurrence of the issue in the 1-1 draw with Burnley at Wembley prior to the international break.

