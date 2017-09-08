Liverpool Flop Lazar Markovic Set to Stay at Club Despite Interest from Fenerbahce

Liverpool expect £20m man Lazar Markovic to remain at the club despite interest from Turkish club Fenerbahce. High hopes were held for the winger when he joined, but Markovic has been an expensive failure since signing for the Reds in 2014 from Portuguese club Benfica.

The Turkish transfer window remains open until later on Friday evening and there is an obvious link with Fenerbahce, with whom Serbian had a previous loan spell with during the 2015/16 season.

However, the Liverpool Echo reoprt that the Anfield hierarchy expect the Serb to remain at the club - for the time being, at least.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Markovich has had an entirely unsuccessful spell at Liverpool and has spent the vast majority of his time out on loan with stints at Sporting CP, Hull City and Fenerbahce.

Although he continues to train with the first team and has been included in manager Jurgen Klopp's 25-man squad for the Premier League season, he has yet to feature at all for Liverpool since the very first pre-season friendly in July at Tranmere Rovers and a long-term future at the club seems unlikely at best.

The Serbia international midfielder may appear to be sticking around for now but he hasn't started a competitive first-team game for the five-time European champions since April 2015 and it doesn't look like that is going to change anytime soon, if ever.

The most first-team action he got last season came at the KCOM Stadium in his second loan spell of the campaign, getting a run of starts for Hull - although his two goals from 12 games weren't enough to keep Marco Silva's side in the top flight.