West Ham Announce Tyre Company MRF as Shirt Sleeve Sponsor in Conjunction With Newcastle United

West Ham United have joined fellow Premier League side Newcastle United in announcing Indian type company MRF, as the club's first-ever sleeve sponsor.

Both West Ham and Newcastle released the news on their Twitter accounts on Friday morning. The Hammers will wear the sponsor in their first home game of the season - a Monday night clash against Huddersfield.





Karren Brady, Hammers Vice-Chairman, said: “On behalf of everyone at West Ham United I’d like to welcome MRF to our family of partners.

West Ham United are delighted to announce @MRFWorldwide as our first ever sleeve sponsor! https://t.co/j9kBDM5rL9 — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) September 8, 2017

"MRF join us at an important time in our history as we embark on our second season at London Stadium and look to grow as a club on and off the pitch.

"West Ham's shirt sleeve provides an excellent opportunity for MRF to gain enormous exposure in the most watched league in world football and we look forward to working with them throughout the season”

The logo will be branded on the left sleeve of the home, away and third strip. West Ham have become the 12th Premier League club to attain a shirt sleeve sponsor, notably joining Liverpool, Man City and Chelsea.

Founded in 1946, MRF are the largest manufacturer of tyres in India. Producing rubber goods including tyres, treads, tubes and conveyor belts, the publicly listed company will now have their logo branded onto the side of the club's shirt for the duration of the 2017/18 season.