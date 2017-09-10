Inter Milan Rejected Interest From Liverpool and Tottenham for Goalkeeper Samir Handanovic

Premier League clubs Liverpool and Tottenham both missed out on Slovenian shot-stopper Samir Handanovic in the summer, as Inter Milan rejected their interest. The Italian club met with Handanovic's agent to discuss the possibility of him leaving Inter - as the club were keen to avoid a repeat of the same scenario from two summers ago.

Handanovic was on the verge of leaving Inter for the Premier League, but eventually put pen to paper on a new deal in January 2016. Once again, interest came from Liverpool and Tottenham this summer, with the Premier League cash tempting the Nerazzurri.

With Handanovic's current contract expiring in 2019, Inter are already attempting to make progress on securing him on a new deal. As reported by FCInterNews, Handanović's agent Fali Ramadani and the club met to discuss the interest from Liverpool and Tottenham during the summer - with the potential of securing his client a move away or an improved contract.

At 33 years of age, Inter want Handanovic to sign a new contract to end any speculation but also cement his place in Milan for the rest of his career. Having joined Inter from Udinese in 2012 for £13m, Handanovic has been one of the standout keepers in the Serie A.

Interest came from Liverpool as Jurgen Klopp was keen to improve upon Simon Mingolet and Loris Karius - both of whom have been known to make errors during their Liverpool careers. The Liverpool boss opted to stick with his options, heralding Mignolet as his first choice keeper for this season.

Meanwhile, Spurs were cautious of losing Hugo Lloris to a European superpower - given the current wage structure of the club and Lloris on a mere 120k a week [with bonuses]. With Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain both seeking new keepers and armed with a larger wage bill, Lloris received attention from both clubs.

Inter are set to hold onto their number one keeper for the meantime, but should Mignolet prove to be a liability once more or Lloris make a big money move - then interest will surely be revived in him.