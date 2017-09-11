Soccer

Dortmund Poach Second Man City Youngster Just Days After Jadon Sancho Quit Guardiola's Regime

12 minutes ago

Manchester City have seen another promising forward leave the Etihad this summer in favour of a switch to Borussia Dortmund, just days after Jadon Sancho's high profile exit from the club.

20-year-old Denzeil Boadu has decided to follow Sancho out of Manchester, with die Scwarzgelben confirming the move on their website

Boadu will now have the chance to impress in Germany's Regionalliga West, a league that also hosts Borussia Mönchengladbach's and FC Köln's U23 squads.

London-born Boadu started his career with the Tottenham youth ranks before making the hop across town to join bitter rivals Arsenal in 2012. After just one year with the Gunners, Boadu joined Manchester City and has gone on to represent the club 13 times in the Premier League 2.


The Borussia Dortmund II side currently sits in third place, just one point off the summit of the table. Working under 35-year-old manager Jan Siewert, Boadu will link up with the likes of Dominik Reimann and Janni Serra, both of whom have been included in Dortmund's senior Champions League squad.


In recent years, Borussia Dortmund have earned themselves a reputation for their work with youth players.

After appointing former Ajax manager Peter Bosz as the successor to Thomas Tuchel, Dortmund are putting a clear emphasis on the recruitment of young stars.

