Arsenal have not discussed a new contract with attacking midfielder Mesut Ozil since February.

Ozil is out of contract at the end of the season, like fellow star man Alexis Sanchez, and several reports have claimed talks have been unsuccessful in recent months.

However, according to Sport Bild, no negotiations have taken place since February, with manager Arsene Wenger's future in doubt at the time.

The team were in danger of failing to qualify for the Champions League and ultimately finished fifth, instead reaching the Europa League.

A contract worth an estimated €9m-a-season had been discussed, but manager Arsene Wenger was reportedly in contact with French giants Paris Saint-Germain.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Ozil is known to be an admirer of Wenger and did not want to sign a new contract without assurances over the future of the former Monaco manager.

The report claims talk of a new contract worth €280,000-a-week is not true, while it is unknown when discussions will be had over the future of the former Real Madrid playmaker.

While the Germany international's quality is undeniable, becoming renowned for his ability to assist teammates, his work rate and ability to perform in big matches have come in for criticism.

The ex-Werder Bremen man managed eight goals and nine assists in 33 Premier League appearances last season but is yet to make an attacking contribution this term.

With the futures of Ozil and Sanchez unclear, Arsenal could see the duo leave for free at the end of the season after spending a total of £74.2m on the two attackers.