Soccer

FIFA 18 Creators EA Receive Criticism From Fans for Ranking Gabriel Jesus Above Marcus Rashford

32 minutes ago

Gabriel Jesus and Marcus Rashford's leaked FIFA 18 cards have sparked outrage and conflict among fans on Twitter, with Manchester City striker Jesus being ranked narrowly higher than Manchester United forward Rashford.

The two talented young forwards appear to have become representative of their respective clubs, with United fans believing Jesus' advantage stems from the fact he is a Brazil international, and City fans responding that Jesus is ranked higher because he is statistically a better player.

Jesus has been given an overall rating of 81 by EA, while Rashford has been given a 79 overall rating. EA have given Jesus better dribbling, shooting and passing stats, while they have given Rashford a superior pace rating. 


The player's ratings have caused uproar between the United and City camps with many fans now embroiled in a larger debate over who the better attacker actually is:

Both players have had good starts to the season, with four league appearances each, Rashford has two goals to his name while Jesus has three.

United fans will laud Rashford's 11 goals in 53 total appearances last season. But City fans will remember that Jesus scored seven goals in only 11 total appearances for City, between his arrival at the club in January and his injury plagued conclusion to his first season in English football. 

Both strikers have been given improvements on their FIFA 17 ratings, with Rashford having a 76 overall rating, and Jesus having a 79 overall rating.

Whatever division caused by EA, United still top the Premier League table, pulling ahead of City on goal difference early on in the campaign. With both teams having started near perfectly, it will certainly be a good season for both Manchester outfits.

