Soccer

How to Watch Arsenal vs. FC Koln: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Stanley Kay
39 minutes ago

Arsenal will kick off its 2017-18 Europa League campaign on Thursday after narrowly missing the UEFA Champions League last year. 

Arsenal finished in fifth last season in the Premier League, one point shy of a Champions League place. The Gunners will open their Europa League campaign against FC Koln at Emirates Stadium in North London. 

Arsenal has had a shaky start to the season, but the club got back on firm footing last week with a 3–0 home win over Bournemouth. Arsenal will face Chelsea away from home this Sunday. 

See how to watch Thursday's Europa League game below. 

How to watch

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Live stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. 

 

