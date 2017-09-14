Manchester City Boss Pep Guardiola Names Midfielder as One of the 'Best Players' He Has Ever Seen

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has lavished praise on Kevin De Bruyne in the wake of their 4-0 Champions League drubbing of Feyenoord, proclaiming the Belgian ace as one of the finest players he has encountered during his footballing career. De Bruyne has emerged as a key player in the Citizen's midfield, earning a reputation as a highly gifted creative talent.

Speaking after his side's comprehensive victory of Feyenoord, via the Independent, Guardiola singled De Bruyne out as the key contributor, and heaped praise upon the dynamic 26-year-old. Guardiola claimed:

"Kevin is one of the best players I have ever seen in my life, in terms of how he can make absolutely everything, everything. He is a top, top quality player. We are so proud and so happy he is with us.

KDB Stats: Kevin De Bruyne has the best minutes per assist rate (179) in the Premier League history (min. 20 assists). [Opta] pic.twitter.com/vpiwvZeH9B — City Chief ️ (@City_Chief) July 26, 2017

"Maybe last year he had a little bit up and down, maybe because we didn’t win too many games when we deserved to. But this season, since the beginning, in pre-season, not just in the States, and in Manchester, he is so stable.”





After an unsuccessful spell with Chelsea early in his career, De Bruyne returned to the Premier League with a point to prove in 2015, having excelled during his time spent playing in Germany's Bundesliga with Werder Bremen and Wolfsburg. Since joining Manchester City, De Bruyne has made 30 assists in 68 league matches, as well as bagging an impressive 13 goals.

Manchester City are showing signs of improvement following their underwhelming 2016/17 league campaign, which saw the side finish third in the league - 15 points behind champions Chelsea.

Guardiola's side are unbeaten in their opening four matches of the league this season, and sit joint top of the Premier League with their arch-rivals Manchester United.