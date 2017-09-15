Huddersfield Town vs Leicester City Preview: Team News, Potential Lineups, Prediction & More

Huddersfield Town welcome Leicester City to Kirklees Stadium on Saturday for their fifth Premier League fixture of the season.

Huddersfield head into the game in good form, despite a 2-0 defeat on Monday at the hands of West Ham United. David Wagner's side will have confidence as they take to the field with Leicester struggling so far.

Leicester have won just one game in four, although three of those four games have been against top six sides. The Foxes beat newly promoted Brighton 2-0 at home but Craig Shakespeare will be hoping for a good result as they travel away from the King Power.

Nigel Roddis/GettyImages

Team News





Huddersfield will have a strong team going into the game with minimal injuries in the squad, so Wagner will have his best 11 available to him for the fixture.

Lossl will surely keep his place between the posts with the regular back four just in front providing as much protection as possible.

Aaron Mooy will be pulling the strings through the heart of the midfield with Tom Ince just in front to accompany new signing Steve Mounie as he attempts to build on his two-goal tally following a brace in the opening game of the season against Crystal Palace.

David Rogers/GettyImages

Leicester City do have some important players returning from injury, with centre-back Robert Huth returning to full fitness and Kelechi Iheanacho recovering from his time out injured.

New signing Vicente Iborra will be available to Shakespeare after he comes back from a groin injury, having played 90 minutes for the Under-23 squad, managing to get himself a goal.

Shinji Okazaki will be back in the squad after missing last week's fixture due to jet-lag following the international break and could partner Jamie Vardy up front to add strength in an attacking sense.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Predicted Lineups

Huddersfield Town: Lossl, Jorgensen, Schindler, Smith, Lowe, Billing, Mooy, Kachunga, Van La Parra, Ince, Mounie.

Leicester City: Schmeichel, Morgan, Huth, Simpson, Fuchs, Iborra, Ndidi, Mahrez, Albrighton, Okazaki, Vardy.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Prediction

Huddersfield will be confident heading into the game with a strong start to their Premier League campaign. They suffered a slight hiccup away at West Ham United but Wagner will be taking positives from that loss - Wagner will be hoping for continued good form against the former Premier League champions.

Leicester City are struggling as of yet in the Premier League with three losses against top clubs. Shakespeare has started to put his stamp on the side but it will take some time for him to completely implement his way of thinking.

Prediction: Huddersfield Town 2 - 1 Leicester City