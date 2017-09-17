Soccer

Mauricio Pochettino Reveals Why Ben Davies Was Absent From Goalless Draw With Swansea

44 minutes ago

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has revealed why Ben Davies was absent from Saturday's 0-0 draw against Swansea at Wembley.

The left-back was replaced in the side by Heung-Min Son, having impressed in the early stages of the season.


But Pochettino has now confirmed that Davies was left out after picking up an injury against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Wednesday.

“He got a big knock on his ankle against Borussia Dortmund,” the Argentine coach said, quoted by West London Sport.

“For different reasons we needed to rotate because we have a lot of games ahead. But I think one player is not the key to winning or losing. When you have 25 players you can use everyone.”


Spurs were frustrated by Swansea, coming close on a number of occasions, most notably when Harry Kane struck the bar.

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

But they remain without a win at Wembley in the Premier League, and Pochettino bemoaned the profligacy of his side.


“I am happy with the performance but disappointed with the result," he added. "We created lots of chances and deserved more.

“Maybe it is Wembley. We have spent one season talking about this but, in the end, what can we do? We have to play here. We have to put White Hart Lane in the past.”

The severity of Davies' injury remains to be seen, but Pochettino will be hopeful that he is available for next weekend's London derby against West Ham.


Before that, Spurs play Barnsley in the League Cup, a game that will likely see considerable rotation from the Premier League side. 

