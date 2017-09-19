Soccer

Mario Balotelli Shares His Opinion on Neymar-Cavani 'Feud' & Nobody Understands What He Means

an hour ago

Nice striker Mario Balotelli took to Instagram to have his say on the supposed 'feud' between Neymar and Edinson Cavani at Paris Saint-Germain, but it is unclear what he means or who he might have been siding with.

The South American pair argued over who was going to take a penalty against Lyon at the weekend, with Dani Alves stealing the ball to give to the £198m world record signing from Barcelona.

The spot-kick eventually went the way of Cavani, who was the club's penalty-taker last season, but the Uruguayan missed.

Fortunately for the Parisians it didn't matter too much as the team went on to win the game courtesy of two own goals, but reports are suggesting all is not well between the club's top two stars.

Former Manchester City striker Balotelli was watching like the rest of us on Sunday, and decided to upload a screenshot of L'Equipe's front page featuring the pair to his Story, with the caption:

'@neymarjr You shouldn't even ask for shot them!'.

The enigmatic star's English has never been perfect, and on this occasion it really had people stumped as to what he meant exactly.

Some were of the opinion that he was siding with Neymar, that he had the 'right' to take the penalty, whilst others thought he was blasting the Brazilian for trying to take it away from Cavani.

If one was to think 'What would Balotelli have done?' then it could be assumed that he meant Neymar should definitely, DEFINITELY have shown Cavani who was boss, shoved him away and taken it himself.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters