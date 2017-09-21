Ex-Barcelona Icon Dani Alves Gives Priceless Reaction to Controversial Barca Signing's Goal

In response to Paulinho's second goal for Barcelona on their 6-1 thrashing of Eibar on Tuesday, ex-Camp Nou superstar Dani Alves took to Snapchat to give his verdict on the controversial signing's efforts. The Paris Saint-Germain wing-back clearly still holds his former club close to his heart, having made nearly 250 league appearances for the club during his spell.

The Brazilian international praised the efforts of his fellow countryman on Snapchat, claiming that he is proving to be a 'very cheap' signing for his side. Paulinho cost the Madrid giants around £36m, a figure which many onlookers believed to be extortionate for a player who had done little to earn the price-tag in his recent footballing endeavours.

Paulinho earned a reputation as somewhat of a laughing stock during his time playing in the Premier League - enraging Spurs fans with a series of abject displays during his two-year spell with the club, before being rapidly whisked away to Chinese Super League side Guangzhau Evergrande.

To say a return to European football with Barcelona was unthinkable prior to the move would be an understatement, but the 29-year-old has so far proved his doubters wrong since sealing his switch to Ernesto Valverde's side. Since joining the club he has scored two goals and made one assist in three games, while achieving an impressive passing accuracy of 89.7%.

Barcelona have started this campaign superbly, despite losing talented forward Neymar to PSG in a world record transfer deal. The Catalan giants have been relentless in their attacking intent, and are currently top of the league with five wins from five games, as their fierce rivals and league champions Real Madrid languish in sixth place, seven points off the leaders.