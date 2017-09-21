Soccer

Man City Boss Guardiola Lauds Sane Cup Display & Provides Gundogan Injury Update

35 minutes ago

Pep Guardiola has downplayed concerns that Ilkay Gundogan is set for another lengthy spell on the sidelines after he went off injured in Wednesday's Carabao Cup tie.

The Germany international started his first game for eight months in the 2-1 victory over West Bromwich Albion following a cruciate knee ligament injury, but departed the field after a rough challenge from Baggies star Claudio Yacob just shy of the hour mark.

Guardiola told the Daily Mail post-match that Gundogan would undergo scans to determine the extent of his latest setback, but was not overly worried about how long he'd be without the midfielder.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

He said: "I think it's not serious, it's not eight months, but a little injury. Unfortunately the action is tough. He will be back soon hopefully.

"Tomorrow we will make a test. The physio and doctor told me it's not big issue.

"I'll have to review (Yacob's tackle). It's from behind but I don't know if he touched the ball or not.

"I suffer for him. He was on the grass and at that moment you think the wrong situation. You can't imagine, for eight months, to be fighting every day alone."

City managed to navigate their third round clash at West Brom thanks to a brace from winger Leroy Sane.

The Germany youngster bagged his first just three minutes into the match, but Yacob's equaliser 18 minutes from time appeared to be sending the tie to extra-time.

Sane, though, had other ideas and swept home the winner on 77 minutes to set up a fourth round contest with Championship side Wolves.

Speaking about the 21-year-old, Guardiola heaped praise on the former Schalke starlet for his impeccable display at the Hawthorns.

He added: "He played so well, not just in terms of goals - his second was fantastic - but how he kept the ball. He made a really good performance, not just the goals but in other issues he was outstanding."

