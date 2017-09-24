Saints Star Nathan Redmond Reveals Why Virgil van Dijk's Liverpool Move Was Denied

Arguably one of the highest profile transfer sagas of the summer, Virgil van Dijk's dream Liverpool move was denied by Southampton - with the player even handing in a transfer request.

Liverpool were desperate to sign the Dutch centre-back, as the rumoured price spiralled upwards, a deal failed to materialise despite some deadline day drama. Forced to train with the U23s Van Dijk's, fellow Saints player Nathan Redmond has given his take on the failed move.

Stephen Pond/GettyImages

Speaking to the Daily Star, Redmond credited the increased cash given to smaller clubs through TV rights deals as the reason Southampton could turn down any mammoth bids submitted by the Merseyside club.

With Southampton notoriously giving in to Liverpool in the past, this summer saw a turn in behaviour by the Saints.

"It’s how the Premier League is these days," said Redmond, "Players had the power a couple of seasons ago. But now there’s more money from Sky and there’s more money for Premier League clubs every season."





Having sold their TV right for £5.2bn in 2015, the Premier League has had a huge injection of cash in recent years.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

Redmond continued: "The more money you get, the stronger you are financially and then you’re able to keep hold of your best players. I think you saw that with Virgil [Van Dijk] and the likes of Philippe Coutinho at Liverpool as well. There’s a lot of players like that and it’s happening everywhere.”





Southampton will await the return of Van Dijk into the side - after Coutinho was successfully integrated back into the Liverpool team in recent games. It remains to be seen how Mauricio Pellegrino will treat the ordeal, given the burning of bridges through the Dutchman's transfer request.

Previously losing Mane, Lallana, Lovren, Clyne and Lambert to Liverpool, Van Dijk would have been the sixth player to make the transition in recent years - if the deal went through. Earning an unwanted reputation as a selling club, the influx of money into the Premier League definitely aided Southampton in holding onto their best defender.