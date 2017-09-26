Juventus vs Olympiakos: Match Preview, Recent History, Team News, Key Battles and More

The champions of Italy host the champions of Greece in Turin on Tuesday, with both teams looking to walk away with all three points after losing to Barcelona and Sporting Lisbon respectively in matchday one.

Recent History

Juventus have won the last four matches against Olympiakos in Turin, including a 7-0 thrashing in 2003 which remains the Greek side's heaviest loss in Europe. David Trezeguet found the net twice that night, and current Chelsea manager Antonio Conte lined up in the middle of the park. Juventus ended up 3-2 winners last time out in 2014.

Paulo Dybala vs Romao

With both central defenders Alberto Botía and Jagos Vukovic injured, Romao and Engels will need to step up if they are to contain Paulo Dybala. The young Argentine can't stop scoring this season, and has already bagged two hat-tricks in the Serie A. He will be at the centre of everything Juventus do, so Olympiakos' defence will need to be unbreakable.

Recent Form

Juventus have enjoyed another successful start to the domestic season, and currently sit in second only by goal difference. They come into this game having beaten Torino 4-0 on Saturday, in which Dybala grabbed his 9th and 10th goals of the season after just six games.

Top scorers in Serie A this season:



🇦🇷 Paulo Dybala (10)

🇮🇹 Ciro Immobile (8)

🇧🇦 Edin Dzeko (6)

🇦🇷 Mauro Icardi (6)

🇧🇪 Dries Mertens (6) pic.twitter.com/PqExWdc9F2 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 25, 2017

By contrast, Olympiakos currently sit in 4th place in the Greek Super League, five points adrift of leaders A.E.K Athens, whom they lost 3-2 to on Saturday.

Prediction

Both sides will be looking to grab the win after slumping to defeats in round one. Olympiakos' defensive performance will be key in deciding the outcome of the game; containing Paulo Dybala will be a difficult task considering the form he is in. However, if they can exploit Juventus' injury problems in the defense with De Sciglio, Höwedes and Lichtsteiner all missing, then they may stand a chance in walking away with something.

Prediction: Juventus 3-0 Olympiakos