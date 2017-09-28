VIDEO: Tension Still in The Air at PSG? Neymar's Reaction to Cavani's Goal Speaks a Thousand Words

After Neymar and Cavani's penalty disagreement some 10 days ago in their 6-2 route of Toulouse, it seems tension between the two has failed to disperse if video highlights from PSG's win over Bayern are anything to go by.

During PSG's 3-0 steamrolling of German champions Bayern Munich on Wednesday night, footage of the aftermath of Cavani's goal seems to show Neymar going to celebrate with Kylian Mbappe, rather than goalscorer Edison Cavani.

Much has been made of their public dispute, with PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi reportedly offering Cavani a €1m bonus in exchange for conceding Paris Saint-Germain’s penalties to Neymar.

Image by Charlie Rhodes

As you can see in the picture above, Neymar immediately rushed over to Dani Alves after the Brazilian opened the scoring for the Parisians, but after Cavani scored, he is seen with his back to the Uruguayan and making his way over to Mbappe.

Despite there being potential tension between the two, the front three of Cavani, Neymar and Mbappe were terrifying to watch on Wednesday night as they dismantled Bayern Munich's defence with ease.

Teenage sensation Kylian Mbappe was on particularly fine form as he continuously turned David Alaba inside out in what can only be described as a world class performance from the 18 year-old prodigy.

PSG now top group B with six points, three clear of Bayern and Celtic who will face off in the Allianz arena on matchday three, while PSG travel to Belgium to face an Anderlecht side desperate for points after losing both of their opening games.