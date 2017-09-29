Carlo Ancelotti Becomes Shock Target for Premier League Club After Thomas Tuchel Rejection

Former Borussia Dortmund manager Thomas Tuchel has reportedly rejected the chance to replace under fire West Ham boss Slaven Bilic, while the Hammers may now have an interest in another ambitious target in the form of dismissed Bayern Munich coach Carlo Ancelotti.

West Ham's struggling start to the season leaves them third from bottom of England's top flight, and with only three points on the board in six matches, Bilic finds himself under severe pressure.

According to the Mirror, the London Stadium outfit have already begun their search of a replacement for the Croatian - lining up Huddersfield manager David Wagner and Fulham's Slavisa Jokanovic.

However, the paper also claim that their number one target in Thomas Tuchel has turned down the opportunity to take charge of the East London club. Instead, the German is being discussed as a possible replacement for Carlo Ancelotti, who was this week relieved of his duties at Bayern Munich.

Meanwhile, some (including the the Sun) believe that Ancelotti previously stating that he would like to return to the Premier League, means that West Ham are lining him up as a contender to replace Bilic.

Bilic is well aware of the pressure placed on his shoulders at the moment, and a defeat at home to Swansea this weekend could prove to be the tipping point for the 49-year-old.

"I'm coping with it," Bilic said regarding the stress of the job. "I got used to that. I am doing my job. It affects you, of course it does. You are human.

"I can see that it's happening to some new managers. Sometimes it's easier when it happens to other managers, sometimes it makes you more p***ed off when it happens to your colleagues."