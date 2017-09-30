Soccer

Report: Liverpool, Madrid to Face Competition From Barcelona for Timo Werner

0:30 | Soccer
Report: Manchester City Striker Sergio Aguero Injured In Car Accident
Saturday September 30th, 2017

Liverpool and Real Madrid appear set to face stiff competition if they want to sign RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner, with Barcelona seemingly now also entering into the race for the talented 22-year-old.

Liverpool have been heavily linked with Werner for several months, while rumours of interest from Real surfaced in the final weeks of the summer transfer window.

But, according to Catalan outlet Mundo Deportivo (MD), Barcelona have been keeping a close eye on Werner, who has made his Champions League debut with Leipzig this season, as well.

Barça technical secretary Robert Fernandez has apparently watched Werner in action in several Bundesliga games as well as with Germany's national teams at multiple levels.

It is thought that the Catalan giants are in the market for a striker as a back-up and alternative to Luis Suarez. That role is currently filled by Paco Alcacer, but the flop former Valencia star is desperately out of favour and looks destined to leave the club at the end of the season.

Octavio Passos/GettyImages

Ajax youngster Kasper Dolberg is another potential target for Barça listed by MD's report, but Werner is seen as slightly more developed after scoring 21 times in the Bundesliga last season.

Bayern Munich are another club said to be showing interest in Werner.

In terms of Real, Werner would represent a further example in the growing shift in the club's transfer policy from signing established Galacticos, to selecting younger talent to nurture.

Karim Benzema recently signed a contract extension, but, ultimately in Madrid there will be a long-term place in the team as a 'number nine' in the not too distant future.

As far as Liverpool are concerned, Werner has certainly made the right noises in terms of leaving the door open for a move to Anfield.

Earlier this month, he spoke of his desire to join a 'big club' and listed many of the elite sides in Europe, including the Reds. But when also pressed on Leipzig team-mate Naby Keita's pre-arranged move to Merseyside, he reiterated that and was full of praise for the club.

"Liverpool are a big club with a great stadium and super fans," he said at the time.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters