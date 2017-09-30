Liverpool and Real Madrid appear set to face stiff competition if they want to sign RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner, with Barcelona seemingly now also entering into the race for the talented 22-year-old.

Liverpool have been heavily linked with Werner for several months, while rumours of interest from Real surfaced in the final weeks of the summer transfer window.

But, according to Catalan outlet Mundo Deportivo (MD), Barcelona have been keeping a close eye on Werner, who has made his Champions League debut with Leipzig this season, as well.

Barça technical secretary Robert Fernandez has apparently watched Werner in action in several Bundesliga games as well as with Germany's national teams at multiple levels.

It is thought that the Catalan giants are in the market for a striker as a back-up and alternative to Luis Suarez. That role is currently filled by Paco Alcacer, but the flop former Valencia star is desperately out of favour and looks destined to leave the club at the end of the season.

Octavio Passos/GettyImages

Ajax youngster Kasper Dolberg is another potential target for Barça listed by MD's report, but Werner is seen as slightly more developed after scoring 21 times in the Bundesliga last season.

Bayern Munich are another club said to be showing interest in Werner.

In terms of Real, Werner would represent a further example in the growing shift in the club's transfer policy from signing established Galacticos, to selecting younger talent to nurture.

Karim Benzema recently signed a contract extension, but, ultimately in Madrid there will be a long-term place in the team as a 'number nine' in the not too distant future.

As far as Liverpool are concerned, Werner has certainly made the right noises in terms of leaving the door open for a move to Anfield.

Earlier this month, he spoke of his desire to join a 'big club' and listed many of the elite sides in Europe, including the Reds. But when also pressed on Leipzig team-mate Naby Keita's pre-arranged move to Merseyside, he reiterated that and was full of praise for the club.

"Liverpool are a big club with a great stadium and super fans," he said at the time.