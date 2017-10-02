Man City Midfielder a Doubt for England Ahead of Crucial World Cup Qualifiers

Shock England recall Fabian Delph is a major doubt ahead of the Three Lions' final duo of World Cup qualifiers this week after missing training on Monday.

Gareth Southgate's side will host third-place Group F sitters Slovenia on Thursday evening before rounding off their pre-finals campaign with a trip to Lithuania on Sunday - knowing a win in either game will guarantee them safe passage through to Russia next summer.

One player whose name was not expected to feature in the two international clashes was the Manchester City midfielder, with the 27-year-old only securing 20 minutes of Premier League football prior to the FA's announcement last week.

However, the 47-year-old Watford-born coach included Delph in his squad of 26 to round off a mostly successful term at the helm, even though he admitted some players included in his selection were not there on merit.

Since that point, Delph was called on by Citizens boss Pep Guardiola to provide a solution to the Spaniard's current left-back headache during the north west side's 1-0 win over Chelsea on Saturday - a role which he filled very well.

Fabian Delph's game by numbers vs. Chelsea:



90.7% pass accuracy

75 passes

5 tackles won

3 interceptions

1 shot



Able deputy.

But now, according to The Telegraph, it seems as though the Yorkshireman will not be given the chance to prove his worth and gain his first international cap in almost two years after being classed as a major doubt ahead of Thursday's Wembley Stadium showdown and the trip to Vilnius at the weekend.

The former Leeds United academy graduate was unable to participate in Southgate's training session after reports suggested he developed an injury.