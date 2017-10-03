France Manager Didier Deschamps Praises 'Good Soldier' Moussa Sissoko After Return to National Side

Tottenham midfielder Moussa Sissoko has earned the praise of France boss Didier Deschamps after his seemingly revived career at Spurs has earned the 28-year-old a return to the national side this week.

His first year in north London was certainly one to forget. In 25 Premier League appearances last season, Sissoko failed to find the back of the net and registered only two assists.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

However, having only stayed at Spurs this summer due to a lack of offers for his services, the winger seems to have upped his game massively already - with a goal and an assist already to his name in all competitions this term.

And his performances have caught the eye of France national team manager Deschamps, who has praised Sissoko's effort after recalling his to the side:

“Moussa is playing again – he is putting together a run of matches and he is playing well. He has experience and he had a really good Euros." Deschamps told reporters (via Evening Standard).

“He does not have a fixed position. He is a good soldier. When I use him, I know he is going to respond.”

Les Blues currently sit comfortable at the top of group A in World Cup qualifying. Wins against both Bulgaria and Belarus in their two upcoming matches will confirm their position in the summer's competition in Russia.

Joining Sissoko in his return to the national team are Marseille's Dimitri Payet and Real Madrid's Raphael Varane, while Manchester United attacker Anthony Martial has once again been overlooked by Deschamps (despite scoring three goals in his last three matches at club level).