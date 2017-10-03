Man Utd Star Marcus Rashford Claims He Can Take Free-Kicks in the Same Style as Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford says he has the ability to take free-kicks just like Cristiano Ronaldo - but is yet to showcase it to supporters.

The rising star has developed into an indispensable member of Jose Mourinho's starting XI, and is currently keeping Anthony Martial out of the team.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

His fantastic ball-striking ability has seen him be afforded the responsibility of taking free-kicks at Old Trafford in the absence of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Paul Pogba, and the England man has insisted he can take them like Real Madrid superstar Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Portsmouth 👑 pic.twitter.com/9UHA1cpJkd — Futbol Goals (@TheFutbolGoals) June 19, 2017

Referring to his only goal from a direct free-kick against Celta back in April, as quoted by the Metro, he said: "No, it’s actually a different technique. I can do it like he does it but I haven’t done it yet."





CR7 hasn't been so successful in terms of free-kick scoring over the past few years, but made a name for himself as a bit of a specialist during his time at United.

His incredible 'knuckleball' technique allowed him to score some incredible goals from dead ball situations, including arguably his most famous strike at home to Portsmouth in 2008.





Rashford is enjoying a fruitful season so far, having scored five goals and assisted four times in 10 competitive matches for the Red Devils.