Soccer

Man Utd Star Marcus Rashford Claims He Can Take Free-Kicks in the Same Style as Cristiano Ronaldo

2 hours ago

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford says he has the ability to take free-kicks just like Cristiano Ronaldo - but is yet to showcase it to supporters.

The rising star has developed into an indispensable member of Jose Mourinho's starting XI, and is currently keeping Anthony Martial out of the team.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

His fantastic ball-striking ability has seen him be afforded the responsibility of taking free-kicks at Old Trafford in the absence of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Paul Pogba, and the England man has insisted he can take them like Real Madrid superstar Ronaldo.

Referring to his only goal from a direct free-kick against Celta back in April, as quoted by the Metro, he said: "No, it’s actually a different technique. I can do it like he does it but I haven’t done it yet."


CR7 hasn't been so successful in terms of free-kick scoring over the past few years, but made a name for himself as a bit of a specialist during his time at United.

His incredible 'knuckleball' technique allowed him to score some incredible goals from dead ball situations, including arguably his most famous strike at home to Portsmouth in 2008.


Rashford is enjoying a fruitful season so far, having scored five goals and assisted four times in 10 competitive matches for the Red Devils.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters