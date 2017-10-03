Manchester United Youngster Marcus Rashford Discusses the Best Player He's Ever Encountered

Manchester United youngster Marcus Rashford has revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo is the best player he's ever faced as a professional footballer - paying particular attention to the Portuguese attacker's movement.

The 19-year-old came up against the former United man in the Red Devils' 2-1 loss to Real Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup at the end of the summer, and although Ronaldo only played a small role in the match, Rashford outlines that it's easy to see why he is still seen as one of the best in the world at 32-years-old.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

"Ronaldo in the Super Cup - he was only on for 20 minutes or so but if you look at his movement and how he's changed to what he is now, it's amazing how he still continues like he does," Rashford told ESPN when asked who the best player he'd played with or against was.

"Ronaldo, Messi, Rooney, Neymar -- everyone knows good football when they see it and that's what I like to watch as well.

"You try to take things from them, especially when you're young, until you find your own identity. You try to emulate those players a lot and they're the things that make you into the player you are. It's hard to name a specific aspect but you can take things like mentality."

While the England international made sure to mention all of his current heroes in the game, Rashford was quick to highlight who his inspiration was as a kid - pointing to Brazilian legend Ronaldo.

"Brazilian Ronaldo has had the biggest World Cup performances, I'd say. And his were among the most enjoyable to watch. There were a lot of top players who performed in the World Cup and went to another level."