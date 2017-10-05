Juventus Sound Out Lazio Star as Possible Transfer Target as They Seek to Strengthen Midfield

October 05, 2017

Juventus could make a move for Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic in January, as they seek to bolster their midfield options.

The Old Lady have been after adding reinforcements for a number of months now, and they haven't created as much depth as they would have liked for their squad.

They did bring in Blaise Matuidi from Paris Saint-Germain, but manager Max Allegri is reportedly not content with the options he currently has at his disposal and feels he needs more.

According to Tuttosport, Juve have now made Milinkovic-Savic their top priority after a fantastic showing for high-flying Lazio over the first seven games.

The Bianconeri have been linked with moves for Liverpool's Emre Can and Leon Goretzka, but supposedly favour signing the Serbian star over the duo.

Milinkovic-Savic broke out last season for Lazio after scoring seven goals and assisting 10 times, and can be described as an all-action brute of a midfield player.

Juventus have started off the new season well, recording seven wins out of seven and look to be stronger contenders for the league title once again.

They are likely to be pushed all the way though by Napoli, who also have a 100% record after seven games and are playing some scintillating attacking football under Maurizio Sarri, and so the need for Milinkovic-Savic could become increasingly greater as the season goes on.

