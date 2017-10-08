Atletico Madrid Full-Back Juanfran Wants to Be Remembered for Giving His All

October 08, 2017

Atletico Madrid and Spanish full-back Juanfran has revealed he wants to be looked back upon as giving everything in every game. 

The Spaniard has made over 300 appearances for Atleti, and has won domestic and European titles with the club.

He spoke to Marca, as reported by Football Espana, knowing what he has achieved during his time at Madrid: "I’m a very small part of the history of this club, which really is great."

Juanfran wants to be known as someone who gave his all at the club, where his contract runs out next summer: "What I want when I stop playing for Atletico is that the fans remember me, not for having played 300 or 400 games, but for having given my life in each of them.

"It’s the only thing that I’m obsessed about. I wake up every day to train, to become better and stronger.

David Ramos/GettyImages

"That’s what’s needed to compete at Atletico. If you do things like this, they turn out well."

He goes on to discuss his potential replacement in the side, José María Giménez: "Giménez at right-back? He’s a great player and that’s why the Coach has used him in several positions. He can do very well out wide.

"These are the decisions that the Coach makes for the good of the team. All I can do in these situations is rebel and show that when I play, I’m the one who has to start.

"The only way to do that is by getting on the pitch and proving it."

Juanfran will certainly be remembered for his commitment and loyalty to Atleti, and with his contract set to expire, he definitely won't stop fighting for that shirt.

