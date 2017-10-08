Martin Keown Believes Arsene Wenger 'Ought to Have' Doubts About Mesut Ozil

October 08, 2017

Martin Keown believes Arsene Wenger should not bring Mesut Ozil straight back into the Arsenal starting lineup; the Gunners midfielder has only started one of their last seven games in all competitions.

A knee injury forced the German to miss Arsenal’s trip to Belarus against BATE Borisov in the Europa League and without Ozil in the team Arsenal have looked a lot more solid unit. He was not part of the side that managed a credible 0-0 draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live Keown said about Wenger “He ought to have [doubts about re-instating Ozil into the team], Iwobi and Welbeck did especially well against Chelsea. I thought Ramsey did well in that wide position.

“It’s about balance for Arsenal. How many gifted players do you want [in the team]? They have to have that workman-like look about them.” 

If Wenger does drop the club's second most expensive signing ever from the starting lineup it would be a big hint about the World Cup winner's future at the North London club.

Ozil is into his last year on his contract and if he doesn't get sufficient game time then he may walk away from the Gunners on a free transfer. 

