VIDEO: Brazil Stars Jesus, Coutinho, Alves & Neymar Are as Good at Head-Tennis as You'd Expect

90Min
October 08, 2017

A four-strong contingent of Brazil stars have been captured showing off their skills during some down time.

Paris Saint-Germain's world record signing Neymar, his teammate Dani Alves, Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho and Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus will all be going to next summer's World Cup having already qualified, and can perhaps be forgiven for having a little mess around.

In the clip from Esporte Interativo, the PSG duo are on one side and the Premier League pair are on the other as they participate in a game of table tennis doubles with a football, of course.

They demonstrate intricate skills and control that our lot over in England could only dream of, and Alves and Neymar win the point in the end after Coutinho smashes a volley long.

The Samba stars can afford to relax after cruising to qualification for next summer's tournament in Russia - they play Chile in their last game, who still have everything to play for along with Uruguay, Colombia, Peru, Argentina and Paraguay.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters