VIDEO: Brazil Stars Jesus, Coutinho, Alves & Neymar Are as Good at Head-Tennis as You'd Expect

A four-strong contingent of Brazil stars have been captured showing off their skills during some down time.

Paris Saint-Germain's world record signing Neymar, his teammate Dani Alves, Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho and Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus will all be going to next summer's World Cup having already qualified, and can perhaps be forgiven for having a little mess around.

Philippe Coutinho and Gabriel Jesus taking on Neymar and Dani Alves in a ridiculously good game of head-tennis🇧🇷



🎥 @Esp_Interativo pic.twitter.com/JreTV1x5NM — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) October 7, 2017

In the clip from Esporte Interativo, the PSG duo are on one side and the Premier League pair are on the other as they participate in a game of table tennis doubles with a football, of course.

They demonstrate intricate skills and control that our lot over in England could only dream of, and Alves and Neymar win the point in the end after Coutinho smashes a volley long.

The Samba stars can afford to relax after cruising to qualification for next summer's tournament in Russia - they play Chile in their last game, who still have everything to play for along with Uruguay, Colombia, Peru, Argentina and Paraguay.

