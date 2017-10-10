BREAKING: USA Fails to Qualify for the 2018 World Cup After Stunning Loss

Remember when Alexi Lalas called out the U.S. National team to wake up and represent the country on the pitch?

His efforts didn't get through.

On a night where just about everything had to go wrong for the USA to not qualify for Russia 2018, they did. Bruce Arena's men just suffered a shocking 2-1 loss on the road at Trinidad & Tobago. In addition, both Honduras and Panama came out on top. USA, out.

The unthinkable has happened.



The USMNT misses their first World Cup since 1986. pic.twitter.com/TbjZilplFs — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) October 11, 2017

For American soccer fans everywhere, words simply can't describe the disappointment. On a night where powerhouses across the world punched their tickets to the 2018 World Cup, who thought the USA would fail to do so?

Trinidad & Tobago jumped out to a 2-0 lead this evening, before this goal by Christian Pulisic made things 2-1 and gave fans hope everywhere.

However, the U.S. failed to find the back of the net again and suffered the horrendous loss. For Jozy Altidore, Tim Howard, Michael Bradley and others, they've got some explaining to do.

This result is simply unacceptable.