Ex-Liverpool Defender Dominic Matteo Urges Reds to Spend Big in January Window

Former Liverpool defender Dominic Matteo has urged Jurgen Klopp to make spend in January in order to enhance the club's chances of silverware.

Matteo - who spent 16 years at Liverpool, eight of those as a youth player - also singled Virgil van Dijk out as a player who could come in and make an impact, as well as bring a sense of leadership with him.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Speaking to betsafe.com, the former Scotland international admitted that it would take more than just one player coming in to solve the team's problems at the back, but also noted that a fresh face for the centre-back position would certainly be of help.

“Another centre-half who is a leader and organiser will definitely help," he said.





"I think it is a bit bigger than that as well, I don’t think just one player can come in and your defensive problems are solved, it’s a team effort to get things right.

Napoli Keen to Fend Off Premier League Interest in Highly-Rated Defender With New Contract Offer https://t.co/lgry0J7ejf — LiverpoolPro (@LiverpoolPro) October 11, 2017

"It’s something that you have to work on as a unit, it can’t be just one player coming in and everything is alright, but I think signing someone like a Van Dijk in January will help and it will help with the fans as well, as I think the fans are crying out for a leader to be brought in at centre-half and if the manager was to bring someone like that in it will certainly be good for the fans and the club going forward.”

Liverpool are to face Manchester United at Anfield on Saturday, and Klopp will have to find a way to tighten up his leaky defence - which has conceded the joint most of any team in the Premier League top half - if he wants to earn a result from the derby match.