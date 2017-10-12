Ex-Liverpool Defender Dominic Matteo Urges Reds to Spend Big in January Window

By 90Min
October 12, 2017

Former Liverpool defender Dominic Matteo has urged Jurgen Klopp to make spend in January in order to enhance the club's chances of silverware. 

Matteo - who spent 16 years at Liverpool, eight of those as a youth player - also singled Virgil van Dijk out as a player who could come in and make an impact, as well as bring a sense of leadership with him.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Speaking to betsafe.com, the former Scotland international admitted that it would take more than just one player coming in to solve the team's problems at the back, but also noted that a fresh face for the centre-back position would certainly be of help.

“Another centre-half who is a leader and organiser will definitely help," he said. 


"I think it is a bit bigger than that as well, I don’t think just one player can come in and your defensive problems are solved, it’s a team effort to get things right. 

"It’s something that you have to work on as a unit, it can’t be just one player coming in and everything is alright, but I think signing someone like a Van Dijk in January will help and it will help with the fans as well, as I think the fans are crying out for a leader to be brought in at centre-half and if the manager was to bring someone like that in it will certainly be good for the fans and the club going forward.”

Liverpool are to face Manchester United at Anfield on Saturday, and Klopp will have to find a way to tighten up his leaky defence - which has conceded the joint most of any team in the Premier League top half - if he wants to earn a result from the derby match.

Read the betsafe.com interview with Gary Pallister & Dominic Matteo, including why Liverpool need to bring in players in January

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters