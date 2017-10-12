Hammers Defender Declan Rice Names the West Ham Player Who Can Lead the Club Back to the Top

18-year-old West Ham defender Declan Rice has praised the talents of 'unbelievable' teammate Manuel Lanzini.

Rice, who has made his full senior debut for the Hammers this season, has spoken about the importance of Lanzini to the squad after the Argentinian's recent return from injury.

Speaking to the club website, Rice admitted that he feels that the return of Lanzini can help to turn around the uneven form of West Ham.

"Manu Lanzini came back in our last game against Swansea and played a part in the winner and he will be massive for us at Burnley," said Rice.

"He changes everything for the team on the pitch. He is an out-and-out number 10 and gets in little pockets and takes up positions which make it so hard for the opposition. He’s unbelievable."

Lanzini has missed the start of the season through injury, but his impact was immediately felt when he came off the bench in West Ham's last game against Swansea City. His goals and his creativity are considered instrumental to West Ham's success. Last season he was voted Players' Player of the Year.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

Going forward, Rice and West Ham fans alike believe that Lanzini will have a big part to play in any success the Hammers hope to achieve this season and will hope to keep the 24-year-old fit.

West Ham currently sit 15th in the Premier League table with seven points from seven games. They will hope to achieve their first consecutive wins of the season when they travel to Burnley, who sit high in sixth place.