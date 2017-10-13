Barcelona Consider Sale of Naming Rights on Camp Nou to Finally Seal New Lionel Messi Contract

Lionel Messi could secure a record-breaking £80m signing-on fee as part of a new £500k-a-week contract with Barcelona, according to the Daily Mail, with the Spanish giants potentially selling their stadium naming rights in order to raise funds.

Barca's Camp Nou has retained it's original name since it was built in 1957 and a potential deal would further commercialise the club, after they decided to include sponsorship on their shirts for the first time in 2011 with the Qatar Foundation. The Catalan club could rename their famous home as soon as next season, according to the report.

Catalan paper L'Ara claimed this week that Barcelona's annual wage bill is a staggering £430m, taking up 84% of their intake and leaving the club needing to source new streams of income.

Messi's potential sign-on bonus would be spread across the contract to ease the blow to the finances, and any potential stadium sponsorship deal would earn the club upwards of £179m - lasting for as long as 25 years.

Workers at Camp Nou will begin construction work in 2019 to expand its almost-100,000 capacity and a new name would be part of this 'Nou Camp Nou' project.

Any great sports team deserves a new stadium. Nou Camp Nou will be amazing! #Barca #Barcelona pic.twitter.com/10WNAAAcPS — Sandra Marocco (@ssmarocco) July 31, 2017

It is believed that the deal has already been signed by Messi's father and brother but is still missing the star's signature as he debates whether November will be the right time to end speculation about his future.

Teammate Andres Iniesta recently signed an 8-year contract to keep him at the club for life and a new contract for Messi would see the 30-year-old Argentine make a similar commitment, staying with Barcelona until 2021.