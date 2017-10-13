Report Claims Lionel Messi Stopped Barcelona From Signing Coveted Juventus Starlet Paulo Dybala

Lionel Messi could be the reason why Barcelona interrupted their raid for Juventus star Paulo Dybala this summer.

Spanish rumour mongers Diario Goal claims that the Argentine number one exercised his vetoing powers over Barcelona, in order to prevent them from signing him.

The two players, who have a seven-year age gap, play in similar roles, and the report claims would not be compatible in the Blaugrana's starting XI.

Diario Goal also reports that the tension between the pair is so strong that Dybala has often expressed how difficult it is to play with Messi for Argentina, as they both vie to occupy the same area in the field.

Barcelona are far from Dybala's only suitors however, with other clubs reportedly keen on taking him away from Italy after five years in Serie A.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is thought to be in search of a new forward as Gareth Bale's time in the Spanish capital looks to be coming to and end, and Dybala and Tottenham's Harry Kane are thought to be at the top of the list of the most suitable candidates.

According to the Daily Mirror, Manchester United are equally ready to splash a big-money deal for Dybala, who would have the chance to reunite with former Juventus teammate Paul Pogba.

#friendship never ends : happy #birthday, bon anniversaire @paulpogba 🎉🎉 #pogba #pogboom 👉🏾👈🏻 A post shared by Paulo Dybala (@paulodybala) on Mar 15, 2017 at 9:45am PDT

The Frenchman, who returned to the Old Trafford in 2016 in a £89m move, has recently expressed his admiration for Dybala and hailed his huge potential.

He said about him: "I call Dybala 'Square R2'. That's the combination you press on PlayStation to do a turn and shot. He always scores like that.





“Has he surprised me? No, because I always said he was a phenomenon.To do what he has done, playing for Juve, is something phenomenal."