West Brom Set for Nervous Wait on Ben Foster Fitness Ahead of Monday Night Football

West Bromwich Albion may have to do without their stopper Ben Foster, who could be out of the squad due to a knee problem.

The Baggies' goalkeeper is thought to have reported excessive fluid around his knee during the team's training session on Thursday, the Express and Star report.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

He will be assessed during the weekend and might miss Monday's away clash against Leicester City.

The ghost of last year's knee injury could, therefore, come back to haunt the English keeper, who was forced to rehab from a damage at the cruciate ligaments between March 2015 and January 2016.

A new relegation to the sidelines would be crucial for the 34-year-old, who last year was voted named players' player and supporters' player of the year and never missed a game.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

The only person who could benefit from his injury would be Boaz Myhil, who proved to be an extremely valuable substitute to his Baggie teammate when needed. If sidelined, Foster won't be West Brom's only absentee, as Hal Robson-Kanu and James Morrison could be ruled out due to muscle strains.

Tony Pulis is also still waiting for Nacer Chadli's return, as the Belgian has recently flown to Germany for an injection in his back. The Foxes will have their absentees too: Robert Huth is still out for an ankle problem and Matty James is still recovering from an injury at Achilles heel.