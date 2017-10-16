Wife of Ex-Man City Star Vows to Do 'Naked Conga' if De Bruyne Fails to Win POTY Award

Jo Lake, the wife of 90s Manchester City player Paul, has vowed to do a 'naked conga' with her husband, if Kevin De Brunye doesn't become the Premier League's Player of the Year this season.

The performances of Manchester City's De Bruyne have been catching the eyes of football fans across Europe - having racked up two goals and six assists already this season - with Mr and Mrs Lake particularly big fans of the Belgian playmaker.

"If Kevin De Bruyne doesn't win PFA Player of the Year Paul and I will do a naked conga around Kwik Save Stockport car park." Lake wrote on Twitter.

While Lake was quick to point out that her tweet was just joke after some people began questioning her online. However, most lines of enquiry were about whether there was still a Kwik Save in their local town.

City are favourites, along with their Manchester rivals, to win the Premier League title this season, the two clubs heading the league table on 22 points (City) and 20 points (United).

De Bruyne will certainly be in contention to take N'Golo Kante's crown at the end of this campaign, with the Frenchman being given the Player of the Year award last season for helping guide Chelsea to the Premier League title.





Kante narrowly missed out on winning consecutive Player of the Year awards, Riyad Mahrez being given the accolade in Leicester City's historic Premier League title win despite the French midfielders incredible performances in his maiden season in England.